Kaya Scodelario expecting second child

Kaya Scodelario is pregnant with her second child.

The Maze Runner actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a mirror selfie that featured her growing baby bump.

In the accompanying caption, Kaya revealed she had initially wanted to unveil her pregnancy news with a glamorous photoshoot, but ended up being "way too tired".

"I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppy's and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit & flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realised that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now (sic)," the 29-year-old wrote. "So here's me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in 6 months instead. We are very happy obviously. But mostly super tired."

Kaya and her husband Benjamin Walker are already parents to a son, who was born in 2016.

Following the exciting news, a number of the star's celebrity friends were quick to send her congratulatory messages.

"Ahhh yayyyy congrats mama!" wrote Lily Collins, while Nathalie Emmanuel added: "Awwww Congratulations to you both!! You look splendid!"