Chris Rock tests positive for Covid-19

Chris Rock has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The comedy star took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal he is battling the virus.

"Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don't want this," he wrote, before urging his fans: "Get vaccinated."

Chris didn't open up about his symptoms or share any further details.

Back in May, the Grown Ups actor confirmed he'd received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and joked that he "used" his celebrity status to be one of the first to people to be vaccinated against the contagious virus.

"I was like, 'Step aside, Betty White, I did Pootie Tang. Step aside, old people,'" he laughed. "I was like Billy Zane on the Titanic. Leo (DiCaprio) died. Billy Zane lived to see another day. I don't want to be Leo at the bottom of the ocean. Billy Zane got another woman after that thing.

"In reality, you want to be Leo - but not in that movie."