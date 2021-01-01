Chrissy Teigen feels like her body is 'stuck' following pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen has candidly discussed how she feels her body is “stuck” following her devastating pregnancy loss.

The TV personality and her musician husband John Legend sadly announced in September 2020 that they had lost their unborn son, whom they had named Jack, after Chrissy suffered serious pregnancy complications and bleeding.

On Sunday, the model took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie, and in the accompanying caption, revealed that she is still struggling with the physical side of the miscarriage.

“It’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time. Usually you’d gain your ‘yumyums I’m praaaagnant!’ weight, then put on the weight of your little bebe. Then, ideally, you’d have your baby. And you would feed it from your boobs and your body would know to charge through and do what it does to get you back into fighting shape, whatever that may be, for however long it takes (F**K a snap-back),” she wrote. “But man. When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just…stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake. I would be lying if I said this did not majorly suck. Not only are you ummmm extremely, diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the goddamn mirror.”

Chrissy went on to insist that she doesn’t feel pressure to change her body shape, but had been feeling particularly emotional when she was writing the post.

“I don’t really have a big ending or positive words lol. And don’t say nice things!! I know I know I promise. I know it’s not everything and I know i’m suuuuuch a bada*s and blah blah blah I just thought I’d be emo for a minute ok! I love you. F**k a scale!” the 35-year-old added.

In response, Chrissy’s celebrity friends, including Paris Hilton, Brooklyn Decker, and Camila McConaughey, all sent her supportive messages.