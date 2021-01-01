Jason Sudeikis tries to thank Lorne Michaels during Emmys acceptance speech

Jason Sudeikis ran into trouble during his Emmys acceptance speech.

The Ted Lasso co-creator won his first Emmy on Sunday after scoring the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for the soccer-themed show.

Sudeikis, who began his career on Saturday Night Live and stayed with the sketch series for ten years, wanted to use his acceptance speech to thank the program's long-time executive producer, Lorne Michaels, for giving him his big break. However, when the actor looked for Michaels, he was nowhere to be found.

"I want to thank folks at SNL - I want to thank Lorne," the 46-year-old comedian began, looking at a table next to the stage full of current SNL stars and crew. When he realised the show's creator was no longer sitting at the table, he used his speech to rib the 76-year-old.

"(He) went to go take a dump now. Perfect," the actor joked. "He's gonna get home and he's gonna watch it. He loves watching the Emmys at home. It's fine. It's fine."

Sudeikis wasn't the only Ted Lasso cast member to score an award on Sunday. The Apple TV+ hit had two other stars win for their performances, with Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein winning supporting prizes.

Sudeikis also used his acceptance speech to thank his Ted Lasso team.

“This show is about mentors and teachers, this show is about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life," he said. "I thank my teammates that help make this show, Brendan (Hunt) and Joe (Kelly). First and foremost from the get-go, Bill (Lawrence). I want to thank our incredible writing staff. I want to thank our incredible directors. I want to thank my incredible cast. I am only as good as you guys make me look. And so really it means the world to me to be up here and just be a mirror of what you give to me and we reflect back and forth on each other, so thank you so much."