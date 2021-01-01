The Crown wins big at the 2021 Emmys

The Crown took centre stage at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The royal-centric show was nominated for a whopping 24 awards from the Television Academy, tying it with the Disney+ hit The Mandalorian for the amount of nominations.

The Netflix show had already won three Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremony, which were held on 12 September. On Sunday night, it continued its winning streak by dominating the drama categories with eight wins, with Olivia Colman winning the coveted Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series prize for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II - making her the second actress to win for the same role.

Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies scored supporting awards for playing British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Prince Philip, respectively, while Josh O'Connor was honoured for his lead role as Prince Charles.

Over in the comedy categories, Ted Lasso was a big winner. It was named best comedy series, while its stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein took home prizes.

The Emmys were hosted by Cedric the Entertainer at the L.A. Live entertainment complex.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Drama series: The Crown

Lead actress in a drama series: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Lead actor in a drama series: Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Supporting actress in a drama series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Supporting actor in a drama series: Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Guest actress in a drama series: Claire Foy, The Crown

Guest actor in a drama series: Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Writing for a drama series: Peter Morgan, The Crown - War

Directing for a drama series: Jessica Hobbs, The Crown - War

Comedy series: Ted Lasso

Lead actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Supporting actress in a comedy series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting actor in a comedy series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Guest actress in a comedy series: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Guest actor in a comedy series: Dave Chapelle, Saturday Night Live

Writing for a comedy series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks - There Is No Line (Pilot)

Directing for a comedy series: Lucia Aniello, Hacks - There Is No Line (Pilot)

Limited or anthology series: The Queen's Gambit

TV movie: Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Ewan McGregor, Halston

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Competition program: RuPaul's Drag Race

Variety series writing: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Variety talk series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Variety sketch series: Saturday Night Live

Variety special (live): Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020

Variety special (pre-recorded): Hamilton.