The Crown wins big at the 2021 Emmys

The Crown took centre stage at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday.
The royal-centric show was nominated for a whopping 24 awards from the Television Academy, tying it with the Disney+ hit The Mandalorian for the amount of nominations.
The Netflix show had already won three Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremony, which were held on 12 September. On Sunday night, it continued its winning streak by dominating the drama categories with eight wins, with Olivia Colman winning the coveted Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series prize for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II - making her the second actress to win for the same role.
Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies scored supporting awards for playing British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Prince Philip, respectively, while Josh O'Connor was honoured for his lead role as Prince Charles.
Over in the comedy categories, Ted Lasso was a big winner. It was named best comedy series, while its stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein took home prizes.
The Emmys were hosted by Cedric the Entertainer at the L.A. Live entertainment complex.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Drama series: The Crown
Lead actress in a drama series: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Lead actor in a drama series: Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Supporting actress in a drama series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Supporting actor in a drama series: Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Guest actress in a drama series: Claire Foy, The Crown
Guest actor in a drama series: Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Writing for a drama series: Peter Morgan, The Crown - War
Directing for a drama series: Jessica Hobbs, The Crown - War
Comedy series: Ted Lasso
Lead actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Supporting actress in a comedy series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting actor in a comedy series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Guest actress in a comedy series: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Guest actor in a comedy series: Dave Chapelle, Saturday Night Live
Writing for a comedy series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks - There Is No Line (Pilot)
Directing for a comedy series: Lucia Aniello, Hacks - There Is No Line (Pilot)
Limited or anthology series: The Queen's Gambit
TV movie: Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Ewan McGregor, Halston
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Competition program: RuPaul's Drag Race
Variety series writing: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Variety talk series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Variety sketch series: Saturday Night Live
Variety special (live): Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020
Variety special (pre-recorded): Hamilton.