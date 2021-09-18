Princess Beatrice welcomes first child

Princess Beatrice has given birth to her first child.

A representative from Buckingham Palace announced the happy news via a statement posted to social media on Monday morning, revealing Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have become parents to a baby girl.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," they shared. "The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces."

The spokesperson did not reveal the infant's name. However, they noted Beatrice's family were all "delighted" by the news.

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care," they continued. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

The British royal, who is the daughter of The Queen's second eldest son Prince Andrew, wed the property developer in July 2020.

Beatrice's baby will be The Queen's 12th great-grandchild, as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex welcomed a daughter named Lilibet Diana in June.

Meanwhile, Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, a little boy named August, in February.

Mapelli Mozzi shares a son named Christopher Woolf with ex-partner, architect Dara Huang.