Ashley Graham pregnant with twins

Ashley Graham is gearing up to become a mother of three.



Back in July, the model announced that she and husband Justin Ervin were expecting a sibling for their 20-month-old son Isaac.



However, Ashley took to Instagram on Monday to share an emotional video showing her holding a positive pregnancy tests, with the footage then cutting to her getting an ultrasound at a doctor's office and discovering she is carrying not one by two babies.



"Is that twins?" she asked. "That's a penis...and that's a girl."



But the doctor quickly corrected Ashley, and revealed she is pregnant with twin boys.



"Are you serious?" the brunette beauty exclaimed, adding to her husband: "We're going to have three boys!"



Accordingly, the happy news quickly attracted the attention of the star's celebrity friends.



"OMG !!! Twins! Yes !!" wrote Emily Ratajkowski, while Ireland Baldwin posted, "You're going to have the most fun household."



And Helena Christensen added: "Omg amazing amazing amazing."



Ashley has not yet shared her due date.