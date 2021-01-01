Olivia Colman gets emotional about late father during Emmys acceptance speech

Olivia Colman was overcome with emotion as she revealed her father died "during Covid" in her Emmys acceptance speech on Sunday night.

The British star won her first-ever Emmy award at the event, taking home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series prize for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown.

As she accepted her award from the ceremony's sister location in London, Colman fought to hold back tears as she spoke about her father Keith.

"I would have put money on that not happening," Olivia said. "I don't know what to say, thank you very much for this, this is amazing. And what a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey with this lovely family. I loved every second of it and I can't wait to see what happens next.

"I'm going to be very quick because I'm very teary as I wish my dad was here to see this. So, I lost my daddy during Covid and he would have loved all of this..."

She ended her speech on a positive note by showing support for Michaela Coel, who made history by becoming the first Black woman to win best writing for a limited series for I May Destroy You.

"And also, Michaela Coel, f**k yeah! Thank you very much," she concluded.

The British monarch will be portrayed by Imelda Staunton in the next season of The Crown, which is due to air in 2022.