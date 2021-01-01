Kate Winslet waiting to see Mare of Easttown season two scripts

Kate Winslet cannot say for certain if Mare of Easttown will get a second season because she is waiting to see what the scripts are like.

The Titanic star won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for playing detective Mare Sheehan in HBO's popular crime drama at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

After the show concluded in May, Winslet revealed that there have been discussions about expanding the limited series into a second season, and when asked about a follow-up backstage at the Emmys, the actress admitted it depends on how she and the team "respond to" the storylines the scriptwriters come up with.

"There have been conversations about it, of course, because the success of the show really did surprise us all and somehow it became this cultural moment, this zeitgeist moment, that captured people's attention in a really remarkable way," she said. "So, yes, the conversations are happening, but I think until scripts are in place that we can really respond to, and know what a full story of a season two might be and also where Mare goes, you know, because we wouldn't be able to match what we already did, nor should we try, but we should do at least provide something that’s as captivating and entertaining as season one. So honestly, we'll see, I really truly don't know what's going to happen."

Winslet wasn't the only Mare of Easttown star to win an Emmy - her co-stars Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson also took home supporting accolades.