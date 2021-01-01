Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt visited 'same stylist' for '90s haircuts

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she and Brad Pitt visited the same hairstylist for their matching haircuts in the 1990s.

The Goop founder and her then-fiancé made a splash when they stepped out at the premiere of action thriller The Devil's Own in 1997 with matching crops featuring bright highlights.

Gwyneth and Brad split not long after, and in a chat with her assistant Kevin Keating to promote the new GOOPGLOW Hair Serum, the star recalled how they didn't actually intend to have such similar looks.

"Did you go to the same stylist for the colours?" asked Kevin, to which Gwyneth replied: "We went to the same stylist for the cut. Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this."

In addition, Kevin asked the Sliding Doors actress what it was like dyeing her hair a dark brunette shade for 2000 film Bounce.

Gwyneth admitted her locks "took a beating" from all of the dye, especially when she decided it was time to "to try to go back to blonde".

Reflecting on her crimped blonde tresses at the 2000 SAG Awards, the blonde beauty confessed her hair "(didn't) look great" at the time.

"It was supposed to look kind of crimped I guess... I wouldn't do this again," she laughed.