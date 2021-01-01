Nicole Kidman reflects on media coverage of Tom Cruise marriage

Nicole Kidman has given a rare glimpse into her marriage to Tom Cruise.



Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the 54-year-old opened up about the media scrutiny she and the Mission: Impossible star received in the '90s. In the interview, Kidman contended that she played a part in the media circus, which eventually took attention away from her acting career.



"I was young. I think I offered it up?" she began. "Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way."



Assessing how it has affected her since, she said, "I'm wary at times, and I've been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach."



The pair met on the set of Days of Thunder, marrying just six months after the film premiered in 1990. Kidman and Cruise, who share two adopted children, stayed together for 11 years before splitting in 2001.



The Nine Perfect Strangers star revealed the experience left her heart "open" when she met her husband, Keith Urban.



"My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, 'How's your heart?' And I apparently responded, 'Open,'" she explained. The two met at an event in 2005, and the country singer revealed he knew that Kidman would be his wife someday. Last year, Urban opened up about his love for his wife on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert.



"She's just the one, that was it," the 53-year-old said. "She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed, but had to change in me if I was going to go that road. It felt like an ultimate fork-in-the-road moment in my life. It was literally like, 'You either get this right now, or you are never, ever going to get it right. This is your one shot.'"