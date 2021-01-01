JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson make Dancing with the Stars history as first same-sex pair

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson turned heads at the Dancing with the Stars premiere on Monday night.

The 18-year-old singer and the 27-year-old pro dancer made history by becoming the dancing competition’s first-ever same-sex pairing during the season 30 premiere.

In a clip before the performance, the Dance Moms alum explained how the competition would present a new challenge for her.

"This is a whole new ball game for me. I've never done anything ballroom before," she told producers. "It's a learning experience that I'm more than ready for."

Before she hit the dance floor, Siwa spoke about her decision to join the show too.

"For the first time in Dancing with the Stars history, I am dancing with another female, and I'm really, really proud,” the Nickelodeon star said. “I came out in early 2021 and what I love to do is make truly being who you are easier for kids."

After dancing the foxtrot, Siwa and Johnson earned the highest score of the night, with a 29 out of 40.

When it was announced she would be participating in the show last month, Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January, revealed producers gave her the option to participate with a female dancer. The Boomerang singer said she knew that the move will spark a variety of questions and wouldn't be embraced by everyone.

"There's going to be people who don't like it, who think dancing on the show with another girl is wrong or weird," the YouTube personality commented. "I don't need those people in my life. If it's wrong or weird to you, that's O.K., because there's a billion other people who don't think it's wrong or weird."