Willie Garson dead at 57

Sex and the City star Willie Garson has died at the age of 57.



The actor, who is best known for playing Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, in the TV series, passed away on Tuesday afternoon following a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to People.



Garson's adopted son Nathen confirmed his father's passing on Instagram beside a slideshow of photos.



"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you," Nathen wrote. "I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me.



"Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared your love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."



Garson appeared in both Sex and the City films and had reprised his role of Stanford for the upcoming revival series And Just Like That... He also appeared in TV shows such as White Collar, Hawaii Five-0, NYPD Blue, and Supergirl and films including There’s Something About Mary, Fever Pitch, Groundhog Day, and Being John Malkovich.



In his last post to social media on 4 September, he reminded followers to be kind, writing, "BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH (sic) KINDNESS."