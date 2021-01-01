Netflix closes deal for Roald Dahl back catalogue

Producers at Netflix are planning an extensive universe inspired by the works of Roald Dahl after acquiring the beloved author’s back catalogue.



Executives at the streaming service announced on Wednesday that they are joining forces with the team at the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) to "bring some of the world's most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways".



The two companies first launched a partnership three years ago, with Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston currently at work on a series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and producers also collaborating with Sony and Working Title bosses on an adaptation of Matilda The Musical.



In addition, Netflix producers are now working on developing a "unique universe" across animated and live-action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products, and more.



"Roald Dahl's books have been translated into 63 languages and sold more than 300 million copies worldwide, with characters like Matilda, The BFG, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Willy Wonka and The Twits delighting generations of children and adults. These stories and their messages of the power and possibility of young people have never felt more pertinent," a Netflix representative commented. "As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we're committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix."