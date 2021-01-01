Jennifer Aniston found David Schwimmer dating rumours hilarious

Jennifer Aniston has called the speculation she's dating David Schwimmer "the funniest rumour that I never heard".



Earlier this year, the Friends co-stars, who played love interests Rachel and Ross on the TV sitcom, confessed they had crushes on each other during the early seasons of the show, and a few months later, it was speculated that they had started dating, a rumour Schwimmer's representative immediately shot down.



In a cover interview for Marie Claire Australia magazine, Aniston admitted the rumour was denied before her pals had even made her aware of its existence.



"That's really funny. I was just saying, 'I hadn't heard a word of this.' Honestly. I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, 'I thought you were on a break, LOL,'" she laughed, referring to Ross and Rachel's on-and-off relationship. "And I kept saying, 'What are you talking about?' And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, 'That is the funniest rumour that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time.'"



The Morning Show actress told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month she couldn't believe the "bizarre" rumours as she sees Schwimmer as her "brother".



"I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true," she added.



During the reunion TV special, Schwimmer revealed they were "crushing hard on each other" in the show's early days but they never acted upon their feelings as one of them was always in a relationship.