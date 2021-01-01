Linda Evangelista claims she's 'permanently deformed' following cosmetic procedure

Linda Evangelista has claimed she has been left "brutally disfigured" after undergoing a cosmetic procedure five years ago.

The '90s supermodel last made a public appearance at an event in 2015, and on Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a candid post titled The Truth, My Story in which she revealed that the reason for her disappearing from the spotlight is due to her allegedly being left "permanently deformed" after undergoing the fat-reduction procedure CoolSculpting.

"Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years," she began. "To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised.

"It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media has described, 'unrecognizable.'"

Linda went on to note that she had spiralled into a "deep depression" as a result of the procedure and following surgeries, and is now a "recluse".

"I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures. PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse," the 56-year-old continued. "With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story. I am so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head high, despite not looking like myself any longer."

Details of the lawsuit have not yet been made public. Representatives for Zeltiq have not issued a response to Linda's allegations.