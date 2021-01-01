Sarah Jessica Parker 'not ready' to comment on Willie Garson's death

Sarah Jessica Parker is not yet ready to comment on the passing of her friend and co-star Willie Garson.



Garson, who was best known for playing Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in the TV show, passed away at the age of 57 on Tuesday following a battle with cancer.



Commenting on a tribute to the late actor by co-star Chris Noth, who posted a picture of her and Garson, the 56-year-old commented: "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."



Other stars from the show posted tributes to Garson following the sad news of his passing.



On Twitter and Instagram, Cynthia Nixon shared a throwback photo of her and Garson and wrote, "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional - always. My heart goes out to his son, @Nathen_Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad."



Kim Cattrall shared a still of Stanford with her character Samantha Jones and tweeted, "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo."



Mario Cantone, who played Stanford's husband Anthony Marentino, also shared a tribute, writing, "I couldn't have had a more brilliant TV partner. I'm devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you."



The actor appeared in both Sex and the City films and had filmed scenes for the upcoming revival series, And Just Like That..., before he died. He also had roles in TV shows such as White Collar, Hawaii Five-0, NYPD Blue, and Supergirl, as well as films including There's Something About Mary, Fever Pitch, Groundhog Day, and Being John Malkovich.