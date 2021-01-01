Debra Messing questions why Kim Kardashian gets to host Saturday Night Live

Debra Messing is rather bemused as to the reason why Kim Kardashian is to host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.



On Wednesday, SNL producers announced the line-up for season 47 of the sketch comedy show, set to kick off on 2 October. But while Kardashian was named as the guest host on 9 October, Messing wasn't so impressed.



"Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?" the Will & Grace star asked in a Twitter post.



At present, it is not known if Kardashian will be promoting any projects on SNL, but she is believed to be working on a brand-new show for Hulu.



Following the hosting announcement, the SKIMS founder shared the news on her Instagram Stories and Twitter, writing, "OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I'm hosting SNL!!!!!"



Hosting the legendary programme will be a first for Kardashian, who will be joined by musical guest Halsey.



Other hosts confirmed for the season include Jason Sudeikis, Owen Wilson, and Rami Malek. Sudeikis, who worked on the show as a writer and actor for 10 years, will host an episode for the first time with musical guest Brandi Carlile.



Wilson and Malek will also make their SNL hosting debuts with musical guests Kacey Musgraves and Young Thug, respectively.