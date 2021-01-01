James Marsden praises Christina Applegate's strength amid MS battle

James Marsden has called Christina Applegate's strength amid her battle with multiple sclerosis "really inspiring".



The 48-year-old spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his Dead to Me co-star's battle with the lifelong condition, praising her ability to not let anything "keep her down."



"That is her character. It is just who she is," the star said during an interview to promote My Little Pony: A New Generation. "Nothing is going to keep her down and she is going to battle and fight through anything and I admire her as a person."



"Just as a compassionate, wonderful human being who is fun to work with but is also, in addition to that, anything that life will throw at her, she will figure out a way to not let it keep her down," Marsden continued. "And she is doing exactly that and it is really, really inspiring to see. But honestly, that is no surprise to me because that's who she is as a character and as a human being."



Applegate revealed her diagnosis on social media in early August, saying she had been diagnosed "a few months ago."



"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey," the 49-year-old shared on Twitter. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."



MS affects the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information in the brain, and between the brain and body. It is treatable in most cases, but can cause problems with vision, limb movement, sensation, or balance.