Hank Azaria to star in thriller Out of the Blue

Hank Azaria has boarded the cast of the thriller 'Out of the Blue'.

The 57-year-old actor will feature in Neil LaBute's upcoming film, which will also star Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson and is set to wrap principal photography in Rhode Island.

A description of the movie reads: "'Out of the Blue' is a contemporary tale of passion, deceit, and violence. When Connor (Nicholson) meets enigmatic beauty Marilyn (Kruger), her seductive charm transforms his dull life into a thrilling fantasy world.

"He plunges headlong into the adulterous affair, the ex-con with a heart of gold seemingly destined for the raven-haired trophy wife.

"The only hitch in their idyllic new life together? Marilyn's trapped in a nightmare with an abusive husband and vulnerable stepdaughter."

Hank – who is known for his voice work on 'The Simpsons' - will play the role of Jock, a no-nonsense probation officer who tries to prevent Connor from making any mistakes that could jeopardise his future.

LaBute is directing the film with Berry Meyerowitz and Tara L. Craig producing the movie for Quiver Distribution and The Squid Farm respectively.

Quiver are handling the worldwide distribution of the picture and introduced it to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month.

The company's co-presidents Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman said: "We've been fans of Hank's for years and are thoroughly impressed by his versatility and ability to tackle a wide variety of characters on big and small screens.

"He has been a terrific presence on set, and we can't for audiences to see what he, Diane, and Ray have brought to the table under Neil's superb direction."