Tom Felton collapses during celebrity golf tournament

Tom Felton was taken to hospital after collapsing during a celebrity golf tournament on Thursday.

The Harry Potter star, who turned 34 on Wednesday, suffered the "medical incident" on the 18th hole while participating in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match at Whistling Straits golf course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Felton was quickly surrounded by onlookers and staff who got him onto his feet, escorted him off the course and helped him onto a cart. Photos taken from the event appear to show that he was conscious as he was whisked away in the cart.

Representatives for the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) of America said in a statement on Thursday, "In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe.

"He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

Felton's current condition is unknown.

The actor, who is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the wizarding film series, has yet to comment on the incident. Celebrating his birthday earlier this week, he wrote on Instagram, "33 years done - good lord it’s been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour - let’s keep a good thing going - to the next 33."