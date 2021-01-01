Yara Shahidi quit social media to protect her 'peace of mind'

Yara Shahidi deactivated her social media accounts to help protect her "peace of mind".



The Black-ish actress may be one of the most sought-after young stars in Hollywood, but in an interview for the October 2021 issue of Marie Claire magazine, she revealed she ditched Twitter late last year as it wasn't benefiting her life or career in any way.



"I feel like I used to have two voices in my brain. When I looked at projects, I'd have my voice and then I'd have what I labelled the 'Twitter voice,'" she stated to the publication. "I have gone to school to further my studies and understanding so that when you hear me speak, it isn't some shallow, 'Hey, I just read about this yesterday. Let me regurgitate what I read.' I've done my best to even challenge my own beliefs, to become more steadfast in what I believe. What was disarming about this 'Twitter voice' was that all of that went away and didn't matter to me as soon as I heard it... Getting off of Twitter has done wonders for me. It's allowed me the peace of mind to think through what matters to me and why."



Yara urged her fans to reconsider the impact of social media on their lives and went on to praise sportswomen such as tennis ace Naomi Osaka and gymnast Simone Biles who have recently stood down from events to take care of their mental health.



"I'm so grateful for their decisions, not only to put their mental health first, but to share that journey with us and be public about it. That's not something that they owed any of us. They took something that happens behind the scenes for so many of us and put it front and centre," the 21-year-old added.