Margaret Qualley has always wanted to work with mum Andie MacDowell

Margaret Qualley has always wanted to act alongside her mother Andie MacDowell but didn't think she'd get the chance anytime soon.

In the upcoming Netflix drama Maid, The Leftovers actress plays Alex, a young mother who struggles to make ends meet as a cleaner while facing challenges including an abusive relationship and a tricky U.S. welfare system. Alex's artist mum Paula is played by Qualley's real-life mother, Groundhog Day star MacDowell, and she felt honoured to be working with her.

"I've always wanted to work with my mom, I just didn't think it would be this early on in my career," she told Margot Robbie in an interview for Porter. "At the same time, I feel like the pandemic really brought to the forefront how important family is for a lot of people - and I'm one of those people. (But) that element is also just a side note, because my mom's so incredibly talented and to have the opportunity to work with her is an honour."

Robbie, who produces the series, revealed during the interview that her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star suggested her mum for the role of Paula.

"The show completely hinges on the relationship between mother and daughter," she explained. "I love the role of your mother in (this) show; it's such a messy, complicated, hilarious, meaty role. I'll never forget you calling and (saying), 'I've never acted with my mom before, and I feel like this is the time to do it.'"

Maid debuts on Netflix on 1 October.