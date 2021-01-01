Sarah Jessica Parker pays emotional tribute to Willie Garson

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a touching tribute to her late friend Willie Garson.

The actor, who was perhaps best known for playing Stanford Blatch opposite Parker's Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO series Sex and the City, died following a battle with pancreatic cancer at age of 57 last week.

After taking several days to mourn the "unbearable" loss of Garson, the actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share several photos of the pair on the set of the show, as well as hanging out behind the scenes.

"Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late-night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ," she wrote in the accompanying caption. "Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

Parker concluded her message by sending her "deepest sympathies" to Garson's son Nathen, and by sharing the actor's final words to her - "Great bangles all around".

"Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP," she added.

A number of Parker's friends were quick to respond to the post, with Debra Messing writing, "I've been holding you in my heart since he left the physical plane. I'm so so sorry. It's beyond unfair," while Amy Sedaris commented, "Wow Sarah this is beautiful."