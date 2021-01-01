Nick Cannon considering celibacy after welcoming seventh child

Nick Cannon is contemplating celibacy after recently welcoming his seventh child.

The TV presenter hit headlines earlier this year when it was confirmed he was a father of three new babies, with DJ Abby De La Rosa giving birth to twins Zion and Zillion in June, and model Alyssa Scott welcoming a baby boy named Zen later that same month.

Opening up about his brood during a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon shared that his therapist has advised him to consider taking a break.

"I'm not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate," he told the outlet, adding: "I'ma take a break from having kids (sic)."

In December 2020, Cannon also became a dad to a daughter named Powerful Queen with his former girlfriend, Brittany Bell, the mother of his four-year-old son Golden, while The Masked Singer host additionally shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

And while Cannon undoubtedly has his hands full, he is loving every minute of fatherhood.

"They get my full attention when I'm not working," the 40-year-old continued. "And that's the beauty of it because it kind of keeps me out of trouble. It's either work or playing with my kids."