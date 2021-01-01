KJ Apa is a new dad

Riverdale star KJ Apa is a first-time father.

The New Zealand actor and model Clara Berry announced in May that they were expecting their first child together, and on Sunday, the new mother shared in an Instagram post that she had given birth to a son named Sasha last week.

"Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection," she captioned a close-up snap of her baby boy's hands. "I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."

Clara didn't share any further details.

Following the happy news, a number of KJ's Riverdale co-star sent congratulatory messages.

"Congrats mama!!!!" wrote Madelaine Petsch, while Lili Reinhart posted, "Can't wait to meet him. Congratulations," and Camila Mendes added: "Such a beautiful name. Congrats clara!!"

KJ and Clara started dating in 2019 but made the romance official in early 2020.