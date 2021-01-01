Helen Hunt files lawsuit against limousine company over car crash

Helen Hunt has filed a lawsuit against a limousine company over a past car crash.

The Mad About You actress was a passenger in a vehicle that was reportedly T-boned while attempting to drive through an intersection in Los Angeles back in October 2019.

Video footage of the incident showed the SUV rolling over on its side as a result of the impact. Hunt and several other people were taken to hospital to be checked by doctors.

However, in new legal documents obtained by editors at People, Hunt has filed a lawsuit against bosses at BLS Limousine Service in which she is claiming for "personal injury and loss of earnings" in relation to the accident, and has also alleged the "acts of defendants were negligent".

According to the documents, Hunt wants "compensatory damages".

The star has not yet issued a statement on the lawsuit, and representatives for BLS Limousine Company have not yet responded to the filing.