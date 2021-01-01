Tom Felton 'on the mend' after collapsing at celebrity golf tournament

Tom Felton has promised fans he is “on the mend” after collapsing at a celebrity golf tournament.

The Harry Potter star suffered the "medical incident" on the 18th hole while participating in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match at Whistling Straits golf course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin last Wednesday.

After receiving messages from concerned followers, Tom took to Instagram over the weekend to offer them an update on his health.

“Hello everyone, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent… a bit of a scary episode really. But I’m on the mend,” he began the video. “People have been taking really good care of me so thank you very much to anyone who has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend officially, in case you were worried.”

Tom then picked up his guitar and thanked his fans with a little song, before concluding: “Thank you so much for your help, I’m on the road to recovery. Time to go watch some Ryder Cup action. Love you.”

Tom didn’t share any details about the potential cause of the collapse.