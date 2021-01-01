Lena Dunham marries Luis Felber

Lena Dunham reportedly married her musician boyfriend Luis Felber over the weekend.



A source confirmed the nuptials to People and Us Weekly, but representatives for Dunham has not yet commented on the reports and the actress hasn't posted on social media in recent days.



The secret ceremony was seemingly hinted at by Felber, 35, on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, when he posted the song This Will Be Our Year by The Zombies.



Dunham, also 35, confirmed her relationship to the English-Peruvian musician earlier this year in an interview with The New York Times.



"It's been a few months," the actress said in April, then calling Felber - known professionally as Attawalpa - the "greatest person" she's ever met.



In June, the Girls creator posted a series of photos to celebrate the musician's birthday on Instagram, writing, "Feliz Cumpleanos Luis. When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life - wearing a lime green polar fleece snood - and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon."



"Everyone who comes into contact with you - creatively, emotionally, accidentally - is lucky," she continued. "But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers."



Dunham and Felber made their red carpet debut at the Sundance London Film Festival in August, attending the premiere for Zola.



The star's last public relationship was with music producer Jack Antonoff, who she dated for five years. The couple called it quits in 2018.