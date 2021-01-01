Stanley Tucci to play Clive Davis in Whitney Houston biopic

Stanley Tucci has been cast as Clive Davis in the Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'.

The 60-year-old actor has boarded the movie as the Grammy-winning producer, who acted as a mentor to the late music superstar after spotting her talent.

Naomi Ackie will portray Whitney in the film, which is being directed by Kasi Lemmons and is based on Houston's life and music. Ashton Sanders was recently cast in the film as Whitney's former husband Bobby Brown.

Lemmons will helm the movie after taking over behind the camera from Stella Meghie behind the camera earlier this month.

The 'Harriet' filmmaker previously said: "Early in my writing career I developed two projects for Whitney and I had the opportunity to meet her. She was a tremendous, incomparable artist and her story is as awe-inspiring as it is tragic. I feel privileged to be part of bringing her life story and music to the audience."

The movie is set for release in December 2022 and the script has been written by the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' scribe Anthony McCarten with Davis serving as a producer. Pat Houston is also producing the movie on behalf of the singer's estate.

The 89-year-old music industry executive said: "Properly telling the honest, ‘no-holds-barred’ story of Whitney Houston is an exceptional responsibility. Kasi Lemmons not only brings a highly-acclaimed, award-winning track record but possesses a clear understanding of Whitney as the matchless icon who triumphed musically while valiantly struggling with addiction."

Naomi has previously described how it had been an "incredible experience" preparing to play Whitney, who passed away at the age of 48 in 2012.

The 28-year-old star said: "Preparing to play Whitney Houston has been an incredible experience. I’ve learnt so much more about her and myself than I could have imagined. I’m so excited to get on that film set and honour her legacy! With Kasi on board, I know we can create something truly wonderful."