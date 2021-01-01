Chrissy Teigen attends Tony Awards after celebrating sobriety milestone

Chrissy Teigen accompanied her husband John Legend to the Tony Awards on Sunday night after announcing a major milestone in her sobriety journey.



The 35-year-old shared the update on Instagram ahead of the Broadway awards ceremony. The post contained a screenshot of a sobriety tracking app with the caption, "10 weeks woopwoop!!!!"



On the red carpet, Teigen donned a glittery gown with a plunging neckline, which she joked about on social media with the caption, "broaDDway, hunny!!!! (sic)." Later on, she also shared videos of her front-row seat to Legend's tribute to the musical Ain't Too Proud, a show inspired by The Temptations.



The milestone comes after the cookbook author got candid about her sobriety earlier this month.



"Today is my 50-day sobriety streak! It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road," she wrote under a video of her children playing with her on the floor. "This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way."



Chrissy explained that alcohol doesn't help her relax, but instead, "I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night."



In addition, She insisted that she "had her fun with it" and doesn't knock on others who can drink responsibly.



Earlier this year, Chrissy announced she was cutting back on alcohol, sharing that she no longer wanted to "embarrass" herself or have issues sleeping. She also credited the book Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker, writing: "One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend. I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read."