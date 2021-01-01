Cameron Diaz insists she's not attracted to Benji Madden's twin

Cameron Diaz has explained why she has never been attracted to her husband Benji Madden's brother, Joel Madden.

During an interview for the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, the Charlie's Angels actress opened up about her relationship with the Good Charlotte guitarist, and insisted she could never confuse her partner, whom she wed in 2015, with his twin.

"They're not the same, they're so different," she noted. "Even though they're twins, they're very, very different obviously."

Cameron went on to recall how she met Benji, 42, while at an event with Joel and his wife, Nicole Richie - and had an instant romantic connection with the musician.

"I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn't set us up, but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other," the 49-year-old recounted. "I saw him walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he's hot, I haven't seen him before.'

"But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life.'"

Cameron and Benji welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, in 2019.