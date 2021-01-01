Vin Diesel teases Riddick 4 update

Vin Diesel has teased an update on 'Riddick 4'.

The 53-year-old actor - who first announced 'The Chronicles of Riddick: Furya' five years ago - has revealed he's held meetings which should please fans of the action franchise as he suggested an announcement is on the way.

Sharing a picture of himself in 'Riddick', he wrote: "Incredible meeting today, thanks team you know who you are... Let's just say Furia may be closer than you think. #Riddick (Sic)"

The franchise first started with writer and director David Twohy's 2000 movie 'Pitch Black', with 'The Chronicles of Riddick' following four years later.

'Riddick' came in 2013, and now fans can look forward to the long awaited next instalment, while Diesel and Twohy previously revealed they also wanted to work on spin-off TV series 'Merc City'.

Vin is more than open to returning to previous roles, and he recently insisted he never gets bored of playing Dominic Toretto in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise.

The blockbuster film series is set to end in 2024, but when asked if he felt a sense of relief, he said: ""Fair question. No. I love the fact that I get to play Dom Toretto.

"The finale comes because every good story needs a finale; because every book that you've read has a last chapter; because that's the nature of storytelling."

He continued: "I'm sure that there are people that would love for 'Fast' to continue on and on and on and on.

"The universe, the 'Fast' universe, will do that, clearly, and there'll be different iterations of stories and different story lines that are played out within the future.

"But in terms of this mythology, I think we owe it to the fans – even though I suspect it'll feel bittersweet to a lot of people – to give them the finale."