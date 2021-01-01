Ronda Rousey welcomes baby girl with husband Travis Browne

WWE star Ronda Rousey has welcomed her first child with her husband Travis Browne.



The 34-year-old wrestler announced the news on Instagram, showing her newborn cuddled up close to her. In the caption, she announced her daughter's name was La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne.



UFC star Browne also shared photos of their newborn on his page, writing: "Welcome to this world La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne. You are so incredibly loved!"



The couple announced her pregnancy on social media in April, saying that once she hit four months pregnant she couldn't "hide it anymore" so it was time to "show it off".



Rousey and Browne wed in 2017, celebrating their nuptials in his native Hawaii. The 39-year-old has two children with his ex-wife, Erin Browne, named Keawe and Kaleo.



The wrestler has spoken in the past about taking on the role of stepmother to her husband's two daughters, saying to E! in 2019 that it has taught her "how much joy I can get in not really thinking about myself."