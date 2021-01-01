Freddie Highmore is married

British actor Freddie Highmore recently got married.



The 29-year-old made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to discuss the season premiere of The Good Doctor and confirmed that he was married after the late-night host noticed his wedding ring.



"Yes, it is a wedding ring. Yes, I got married. It's funny, ever since I've been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I'm married, so I figured, I should clarify it," he shared, before going on to reference Tom Cruise's infamous couch-jumping moment on The Oprah Winfrey Show when he proclaimed his love for Katie Holmes.



"I'm not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way," he joked. "I know that you do that in America. But I'm as happy as a Brit can be and I'm married to a very wonderful woman now, so yes, I feel very happy."



Highmore, who is also well known for playing Norman Bates in Bates Motel and Charlie Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, confirmed his wife was also British but didn't reveal her identity. He also didn't share when they tied the knot but hinted that it was relatively recent as he said he was in "the early days" of married life and still hasn't got used to using terminology like "my wife".



"I just still can't get over the terminology and the vocab, like a 'married man' just sounds very old and 'my wife' sounds very possessive," he added. "We don't really use that yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, 'Here, look, draw your own conclusions.'"