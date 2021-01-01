Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith both considered getting butt lifts

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow Smith have both contemplated surgically enhancing their bottoms.

The mother-daughter pair discuss how they both considered getting Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL) in an upcoming episode of their web series, Red Table Talk.

"I'm glad we're here talking about this today, the BBLs, because I was considering getting one," the 50-year-old says in a preview obtained by People.

Willow jumps in to note she considered getting the surgery as well, but opted to go to the gym instead to get the same result: "I considered getting the tiniest little bit, but then I just got into the gym and got it anyway."

"I told her. I said, 'You want a butt? One thing your mother knows how to do is build a butt,'" that actress jokes to her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who co-hosts the show. "And you built it to the point that people thought you got surgery," Pinkett Smith replies to her daughter.

The honest exchange led way to the three talking about standards of beauty for women, especially mature ladies.

"I just feel like there's always so much more pressure on woman to look a certain way," Banfield-Norris explains. "You know it's all about youth, so for somebody like me, the struggle has been extremely real... Like I've had Botox, then you get to the point where how much you're gonna do, but then it almost becomes addictive."

Pinkett Smith has been open about getting cosmetic procedures in the past. During a 2018 segment for the show, the Girls Trip star revealed she underwent vaginal rejuvenation to aid her bladder issues.

"When I tell you, my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I'm not kidding," she quipped. "I'm talking about the outside. It looks like a little beautiful peach."