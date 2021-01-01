Taryn Manning claims Britney Spears 'wasn't allowed to talk' on set of Crossroads

Taryn Manning has claimed Britney Spears "wasn't allowed to talk to anyone" on the set of Crossroads.

During a recent chat with Paris Hilton for her This Is Paris podcast, the Orange Is the New Black actress reflected on what it was like to co-star with the singer in the 2002 movie, which centred on three teenage girls as they take a road trip across the U.S.

While Taryn admitted she hasn't stayed in touch with Britney, she alleged the Piece of Me hitmaker was under tight rein.

"She was never allowed to talk to anybody," she recalled. "I don't know if she was ever allowed to just have a friend, to be honest with you. ... I don't know for sure, but it didn't seem like she could just call a friend and go kick it. Way before (the conservatorship)."

The popstar has been in the spotlight ever since she expressed a desire to end her controversial 13-year-long conservatorship arrangement.

Back in June, she also accused her management team and family members, including her father Jamie Spears, of mistreatment as part of court proceedings.

And Taryn noted that she would continue to voice her support for Britney going forward.

"She's the best. She's so sweet. She's the greatest," she added.