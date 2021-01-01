Mila Kunis addresses bathing controversy

Mila Kunis is defending her stance on bathing her kids.



On Tuesday, the 38-year-old doubled down on her controversial remarks about her and husband Ashton Kutcher infrequently bathing their kids on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.



"It was on Dax (Shepard's) podcast and we were doing press... somehow the conversation derailed into bathing habits and then we started talking about how we all don't bathe our children very often, and/or ourselves. Like, I shower every day, but I don't wash my hair every day. I don't find that to be a necessity," the mother of two explained.



Kunis continued, "I wake up every day and I'm like, 'Today I'm going to shower my kids.' And then bedtime happens and I forgot to feed them and it's just... Anyways, cut to a year later, Dax is doing a press junket for something completely different and the reporter decides to ask him like, 'You know, this whole thing has been circulating about Ashton and Mila not showering, what are your thoughts on it?' And he's like, 'I'm the one who started this conversation.'"



The actress then joked about other celebrities who came out about their bathing habits because of the controversy. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson revealed he showered three times a day, to which Mila joked, "Apparently The Rock showers, so congratulations The Rock, you shower."



DeGeneres asked about other celebrities, like Jake Gyllenhaal, who revealed they don't bathe frequently.



"I mean, I shower, Ellen," the That '70s Show star laughed. "The kids, there's a body of water that they touch, just about every day. Almost every day. Sometimes it's a pool, sometimes it's a sprinkler. It just depends... it's COVID. It was like, who showers? We don't leave the house. Who cares?"



Before the end of the interview, she joked about how addressing the comments may not help her situation, adding, "I don't think I made the story any better right now."