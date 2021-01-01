Drew Barrymore gushes over ex-husband Will Kopelman's new wife

Drew Barrymore has nothing but love for her ex-husband's new wife Alexandra Michler.



The Drew Barrymore Show host spoke about the couple on a recent episode of Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, revealing that she "worships" the art consultant's new wife.



"He just got remarried actually last week to this most amazing woman," Barrymore told Shepard. "This incredible woman Allie, and I just feel like I won the lottery with her, like, I really did. I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives."



Though she's got nothing but love, she prefers to give the newlyweds space.



"(Alexandra) knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader. But I give them space," she continued. "We hang out. We do dinners with all the kids, birthdays. We might take a trip together, we're finding our way in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner."



Kopelman and Michler married at the end of August in Massachusetts. Barrymore and Kopelman share two children, Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven, who served as flower girls in the ceremony.



"I'm just so lucky because she came into Will's life and got to know my daughters very well and very real, saw all the warts and all the hearts, everything in between," the actress concluded. "Literally was like, 'I choose you.' It's a miracle, and I know miracles exist because I was so devastated that our relationship didn't work out because I wanted this."



The 50 First Dates actress separated from Kopelman in 2016 after four years of marriage.