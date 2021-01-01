Chrissy Teigen mourns 'son we almost had' one year after pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen has written an emotional tribute to her late son Jack to mark a year since he passed away.

The TV personality and cookbook author took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a picture of her crying on a hospital bed as her husband John Legend holds her, with the image capturing the aftermath of the couple discovering they had suffered the loss of their pregnancy with Jack last year.

In the caption, Chrissy candidly admitted that the loss of Jack still hasn't gotten any easier a year on.

"And to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to (sic)," she wrote in the caption. "I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever."

The couple announced the loss of Jack in a heartbreaking post on 30 September 2020, shortly after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

Earlier on Tuesday, both Chrissy and John posted Instagram tributes to their son Miles, three, in honour of America's National Sons Day. The pair, who married in 2013, are also parents to five-year-old daughter Luna.

The 35-year-old recently opened up about how her pregnancy loss has left her body "stuck".

"When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you're just … stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake," she wrote on Instagram. "I would be lying if I said this did not majorly suck."