Margaret Qualley believes FKA Twigs' allegations about Shia LaBeouf

Margaret Qualley has thrown her support behind FKA Twigs amid her lawsuit against their mutual ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf.



The Leftovers actress was dating the Transformers star in December last year when the British singer filed a lawsuit against him alleging sexual battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress when they were in a relationship between 2018 and 2019.



Shortly after the news broke, Qualley and LaBeouf broke up, and when Twigs shared her story for the front cover of Elle magazine in February, the 26-year-old shared the cover on Instagram with the caption "thank you".



When asked by Harper's Bazaar why she made that post, Qualley explained that she wanted to publicly give Twigs her support.



"It was important to me for her to know that I believe her - and it's as simple as that," she stated, before politely stating that she didn't want to discuss her personal life.



However, she added that she wasn't surprised to get questions about that time period as she's promoting her new Netflix series Maid, which she was filming while dating LaBeouf.



In the drama, Qualley plays Alex, a struggling mother in an abusive relationship, and when asked how she prepared for the abuse her character endures, she replied, "Unfortunately, it's so common. And it's true that more than half of people experience some level of psychological threat within a relationship in their lifetime. I just did my best to read the script and experience Alex's reality as much as possible within the scenes."



LaBeouf denied Twigs' allegations and checked into rehab earlier this year. It was reported in June that both parties were engaged in "productive settlement negotiations" regarding the lawsuit and the next court date is set for 15 December.



Qualley is now believed to be dating music producer Jack Antonoff.