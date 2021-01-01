Khloe Kardashian insists she hasn't been 'banned' from Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian has rejected a rumour speculating that she's been "banned" from attending the Met Gala.

The reality TV star's older sister Kim Kardashian as well as younger siblings, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are regular guests at the annual fashion spectacle, hosted by U.S. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

However, Khloe took to Twitter on Wednesday to shoot down long-standing gossip about why she has never attended.

"Khloe now that you are online please tell (if) the met gala rumors are true...please clarify thank u (sic)," one follower asked during a question and answer session.

In response, Khloe wrote: "Absolutely NOT True."

The 37-year-old didn't offer any further detail as to whether she has ever been invited to the fashion bash, or if she simply has no interest in attending it.

The 2021 Met Gala, held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, was held on 13 September this year, having been postponed as a result of the coronavirus crisis.