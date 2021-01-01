Brad Pitt and George Clooney thriller going to Apple

George Clooney and Brad Pitt's new film has been bought by Apple Original Films.



The currently-untitled thriller - which will be written and directed by 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' director Jon Watts - was the subject of a bidding war last week, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the fledgling studio has seen off competition from the likes of Sony, Lionsgate, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, and Warner Bros to snap up the rights to the project.



The movie will see the two actors star together as lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job, and the pair are also producing the project under their own labels, George's Smokehouse Pictures and Brad's Plan B Entertainment.



While being a relative newcomer to the industry, Apple Original Films already has some other huge projects in the pipeline, including 'Killers of the Flower Moon', which is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, 'Spirited', a musical retelling of the classic 'A Christmas Carol' tale featuring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, 'Emancipation', which Will Smith stars in and produced, and 'Raymond and Ray', which features Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor.



Earlier this year, George starred as a Brad super-fan in a hilarious Omaze fundraising clip.



The 60-year-old actor stood in a bedroom plastered in posters of the 'Fight Club' star and even held a pillow with his face printed on it in the funny video titled 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate'.



George and his lawyer wife Amal were giving a fan the chance to stay with the couple at their home in Lake Como, Italy, to raise funds for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.



And the 'Midnight Sky' star recorded the funny clip of him professing himself to be the ideal lockdown roommate to promote the competition.



He began: "One of my favourite things about meeting new people, is that you never know when a lifelong friendship is going to blossom.



"In fact, by total dumb luck, I actually spent most of last year rooming with some random guy and we're basically best friends now, but don't take my word for it, just ask him."



However, Bryon, who had just expected Clooney to pick up the Batman figure he had purchased from him online and not have to quarantine with him, responds: "Do I recommend hanging out with George Clooney? No, I do not. So, basically, George Clooney swung by my house to pick up something he was buying from me on Craigslist and the stay-at-home order hit and he never left. Moral of the story is, don't use Craigslist."



The Oscar-winner can then be seen hugging his Pitt cushion.



He says: "Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away? Not throwing this out, no way, man. Thank you for giving me a place. Me and Brad."