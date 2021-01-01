Lashana Lynch hails No Time to Die as a 'step forward'

Lashana Lynch thinks 'No Time to Die' serves her culture "very well".

The 33-year-old actress feels proud to be part of the new Bond movie, and thinks the franchise has taken a major "step" forward with its portrayal of black women.

Lashana - who plays Double 00 agent Nomi in the new movie - explained: "I am really proud of the franchise for making this step.

"With the time that they had in the film, they, I believe, have done her justice and served black women and my culture very well. It was nice to be able to have conversations with the producers and the director about how we're going to best represent this black woman in a way that is completely authentic and completely in line with my beliefs."

Lashana suggested that 'No Time to Die' could prove to be a turning point for the franchise and for the movie industry more broadly.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "I think we achieved something that could really stand in good stead in cinema history and Bond history."

Elsewhere, Lea Seydoux has reprised the role of Madeleine Swann for the new Bond movie, having previously starred in 'Spectre', and the actress thinks her character is more "developed" in 'No Time to Die'.

Lea explained that Madeline has become a "more interesting and complex character" since her first appearance in a Bond film.

Speaking about Madeline's evolution, Lea said: "We get to understand her more.

"She's not sexualised and objectified. She has become a more interesting and complex character, and I think that was needed; it was really needed."