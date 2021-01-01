Ellen Pompeo had argument with Denzel Washington on set of Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo once got into an argument with Denzel Washington when he directed an episode of Grey's Anatomy.



The actress, who leads the medical drama as Meredith Grey, revealed to her former co-star Patrick Dempsey on her podcast Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo that she got involved in a spat with the Training Day star when he directed The Sound of Silence episode, which aired in February 2016 as part of the 12th season.



She recalled how Washington called her out when she improvised a line during an emotional confrontation scene.



"I was like, 'Look at me when you apologise. Look at me,'" she remembered yelling at the actor during the scene. "And that wasn't in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my a*s. He was like, 'I'm the director. Don't you tell him what to do.'



"I was like, 'Listen, motherf**ker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling? You barely even know where the bathroom is!' I have the utmost respect for him as an actor, as a director, as everything, but we went at it!



"So, we didn't get through it without a fight, but that's actors for you. Passionate and fiery and that's where you get the magic, and that's where you get the good stuff. So, it was an amazing experience, it really was."



Pompeo insisted they were fine after their disagreement and there's no hard feelings, with her adding, "He's just one of the best to ever do it."