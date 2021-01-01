Jane Fonda lands Vogue Poland cover 62 years after making magazine debut

Jane Fonda has been tapped to star on the cover of Vogue Poland's latest issue.

The Hollywood icon appears on the front of the October 2021 issue, with the photoshoot coming 62 years after she graced the cover of U.S. Vogue in July 1959, which was shot by Irving Penn.

Taking to Instagram to share the cover image, in which she poses in a fitted black outfit with a matching wide-brimmed hat, on Thursday, Jane noted she was "excited" to unveil the courage-themed magazine.

"I'm excited to share that I am on the cover of the October issue of @vogue.polska for their courage issue," the 83-year-old wrote in the caption.

Molly Matalon helmed the photoshoot, with Jonathan Hanousek and David De Leon taking care of her hair and make-up.

And in the accompanying editorial, long-time political and environmental activist Jane opened up about what courage means to her.

"For me, courage is an act of faith and taking risks, even when your reputation and your own safety are at stake," she shared.

In response to the Instagram post, model Amber Valletta wrote, "Beautiful", and actress Andie MacDowell added: "Goddess."