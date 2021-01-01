Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle Black Widow lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson has settled her lawsuit against Disney.



The Avengers actress, who has played Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the company's Marvel films since 2010, filed the complaint in July. She alleged that the media giant breached her contract by releasing Black Widow on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time as cinemas. On its opening weekend, Black Widow raked in $80 million (£57.35 million) from U.S. theatregoers and $60 million (£43 million) from at-home views, making it one of Marvel's lowest-grossing releases.



In the filing, she claimed that her contract stipulated that the film would only be released in theatres, and the new release strategy cost her millions of dollars as she was allegedly promised a cut of box office takings.



On Thursday, Johansson and Alan Bergman, Chairman of Disney Studios, issued statements to The Hollywood Reporter announcing that they had settled the lawsuit, although terms of the deal were not disclosed.



"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," Johansson said. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come."



In his statement, Bergman confirmed that Johansson will continue to work on their Tower of Terror movie, based on their theme park attraction, despite the contractual dispute sparking a number of derogatory statements from both parties.



"I'm very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow," he said. "We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney's Tower of Terror."