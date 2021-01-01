A remake of Sarah Michelle Gellar classic Cruel Intentions is in the works

A remake of the cult film 'Cruel Intentions' is reportedly in the works.

The classic 1999 film - which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon -is being remade in the form of a TV series.

Variety reports: "Inspired by the 1999 film of the same name — which was itself inspired by the novel “Dangerous Liaisons” — the new iteration of the series follows two ruthless step siblings who will do anything to stay on top. In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations, even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States."

The show - which is reportedly in the works at Amazon - will be the second attempt at rebooting the film.

Variety reports: "NBC had previously ordered a pilot for a follow up to the film back in 2016, with one of the film’s original stars — Sarah Michelle Gellar — returning in the role of Kathryn Merteuil. It was ultimately not picked up to series."

The latest attempt to remake the movie will be written and executive produced by Phoebe Fisher with Sara Goodman. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film will executive produce.

It will be the second Amazon project for Goodman after she produced 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' in 2020.