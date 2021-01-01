Alyssa Milano's uncle to undergo heart surgery following car accident

Alyssa Milano has confirmed her uncle, Mitchell Carp, will require heart surgery following their car accident in August.



The two were driving through Los Angeles when Carp experienced a heart attack behind the wheel, causing the SUV to crash into a couple of oncoming vehicles before the Charmed actress slammed the brakes with her hand to stop the car.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Variety's Power of Women event last week, the actress confirmed her uncle is now receiving outpatient care to prepare for heart surgery.



"He's out of the hospital, he's home," she said. "He has care and they're trying to build up his strength to get open-heart surgery. So that's kind of where we are now." She also shared that he was well enough to attend her son's baseball game earlier that week.



While waiting for paramedics, the Who's the Boss? star performed CPR on her uncle and was aided by "good Samaritans" who stopped to help. Milano was not harmed in the accident, and has provided updates on his condition and encouraged fans to get CPR certified.



Asked how she has been coping in the time since, Milano said, "(If) you would've told me years ago, 'You're gonna get into a really bad accident. You're gonna have to save this person's life and it's gonna be really scary,' I would've told you, 'I don't know if I could get through that'... It's true what they say about having this superhuman strength when it comes, when you need it."