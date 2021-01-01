Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer attend New York abortion rights rally

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer have teamed up to fight for women's rights.



On Saturday, the close friends attended New York City's Rally for Abortion Justice, part of a nationwide campaign against a new law that heavily restricts access to abortion in the state of Texas.



The Hunger Games star recently confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child, and the comedian had her uterus removed earlier this year due to endometriosis, which she joked about on Instagram.



"I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice" the 40-year-old actress captioned the photo of the two at the rally. Lawrence is seen holding a sign which reads, "Women can't be free if they don't control their bodies" and Schumer's reads, "Abortion is essential."



Prior to the rally, the Trainwreck star announced she would be attending the event, writing, "Everyone deserves to have a safe and supported abortion, at any time and for any reason. This Saturday, we are coming together across the country to defend our rights."